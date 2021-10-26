Changes to Guernsey's testing rules for arriving passengers

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Guernsey from outside the Common Travel Area, and who have not spent any time in a UK red list country, will no longer be asked to do a PCR test.

Instead these people will be required to buy a pack of five lateral flow tests which they must start on the day they arrive.

The pack of tests cost £25 and it is a legal requirement for passengers from outside the Common Travel Area to take the first test on arrival.

These arrivals are then recommended to continue the course of five lateral flow tests, but it is not mandatory.

Providing the lateral flow test is negative, the passenger will not need to self-isolate.

If the test shows a positive result, please call the clinical helpline on 01481 220001 or 220002 to book in for a PCR test. The person must then self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone arriving in the Bailiwick from outside the Common Travel Area should complete their Travel Tracker pre-arrival form.

Passengers arriving today (27 October) who have already completed the Travel Tracker are asked to complete a new form before they travel - to ensure it is in line with the updated form.

The changes to the Travel Tracker mean people who fulfil this criteria will be asked to select a region for the country they have departed and declare their vaccination status.

Those who are fully vaccinated will show as a 'BLUE' traveller.

People travelling to the Bailiwick of Guernsey can complete their Tracker pre-arrival form eight days prior to arrival.