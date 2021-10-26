Channel Islands schools aim for change during Black History Month

Play video

Pupils across the Channel Islands have been celebrating diversity as they take part in Black History Month.

Black History Month has been celebrated in the British Isles for more than 30 years and aims to highlight the contribution of the black community throughout history.

Students at St Michael’s Prep School in Jersey participated in a special assembly which focused on black leaders, such as Nelson Mandela, and how their work changed the world.

Student Andrew Carnegie said he was ‘shocked’ by what he had learnt but added it was ‘good to see that people are trying to make a change with today's society’.

All of the black stories are kind of ignored and they need to be recognised for what they've done because it’s amazing. They need to be included in history books and in our lessons and so on so we can be taught about them more. Sophia Williams, St Michael's Prep School

Something Headteacher, Mike Rees said the school was trying to achieve.

“We feel black history month is important because we can highlight stories and issues from the past that perhaps our national curriculum has neglected and it keeps them current in the minds of our pupils,” he said “It equips them to better navigate the world around them and therefore we feel it's important that this is constantly renewed in their minds.”

And it's a sentiment shared over in Guernsey where leaders at the Ladies College are trying to weave Black History throughout the curriculum.

History teacher Tiggy Montague said: “To find interesting stories is not a problem at all you just have to make an effort to listen to those voices and go beyond the traditional subjects."

We've always taught slavery but we are trying to teach it in a slightly different way. We're trying to look at Africa before slavery to ensure the students have a good sense of that and not just Africans as enslaved people. So it's an ongoing process in Black History Month and throughout the curriculum Tiggy Montague, History Teacher, Guernsey Ladies College

The school has also created an interactive board where pupils can scan QR codes to learn fact about historical figures.