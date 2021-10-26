Guernsey's Catholic schools could close if new anti-discrimination laws are passed
Richard Pallot speaks to Bishop Philip Egan about the proposed changes
Guernsey's Catholic schools could close if new anti-discrimination laws are passed by Guernsey States.
That is the warning from the Bishop of Portsmouth.
The States are proposing that no religion, belief or sexual orientation should limit somebody from getting a job.
It would mean that a headteacher who is not a practicing Catholic, could become the headteacher of a Catholic school after five years.
Bishop Philip Egan, who presides over Guernsey's Catholic Community, believes the move by the States is of the right intention but goes against their ethos.
It will be voted in the States on 2 November.