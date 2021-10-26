Play video

Richard Pallot speaks to Bishop Philip Egan about the proposed changes

Guernsey's Catholic schools could close if new anti-discrimination laws are passed by Guernsey States.

That is the warning from the Bishop of Portsmouth.

The States are proposing that no religion, belief or sexual orientation should limit somebody from getting a job.

It would mean that a headteacher who is not a practicing Catholic, could become the headteacher of a Catholic school after five years.

Bishop Philip Egan, who presides over Guernsey's Catholic Community, believes the move by the States is of the right intention but goes against their ethos.

The Catholic head of the school sets the spiritual tone and creates the ethos, policy and direction of the school. Being a headteacher is not just mechanical, it is to do with the belief system, the formation of the actual school itself. You can't do that without Catholic leadership. Bishop Philip Egan, Bishop of Portsmouth

It will be voted in the States on 2 November.