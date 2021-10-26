Jersey politician calls to lower social housing rent rate

  • Senator Sam Mézec outlines his concerns about the current system

A Jersey politician has called on the government to lower social housing rents from 90% of the market rate to 80%.

Senator Sam Mézec says it could make a difference to hundreds of tenants who will have their rent frozen for a prolonged period whilst the change is implemented.

He feels this move could also have a positive effect on the economy as it would give islanders more disposable income.

