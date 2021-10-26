Jersey's emergency services 'stretched to the bone'

Jersey's Ambulance Service and Police force are "stretched to the bone", according to the island's Assistant Minister for Home Affairs.

Deputy Gregory Guida admitted that the emergency services are under increased pressure, at a meeting with the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel (CEHA).

The panel raised concerns over the impact of planned efficiencies on the delivery of island services.

It comes as £836,000 of cuts will be made to Jersey Police, which will see officers' responsibilities increased.

Other efficiencies include £315,000 from the prison service at the start of next year however there is not yet a clear plan how these savings will be made.

Additionally, staffing shortages within the service will see prisoners confined to their cells one evening a week for the "foreseeable future".

The Chair of the CEHA says the panel is concerned about the knock-on effect on staff morale and on the delivery of services.