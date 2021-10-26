School governor blasts government for 'not putting children first'

A school governor has blasted Jersey's Government for 'not putting children first' at a scrutiny panel meeting.

Haute Vallée's Chair of Governors, Philip Le Claire, returned the government poster at the meeting claiming they were not putting children first to highlight their broken promises.

A year 11 student asked the headteacher if she could take this off the wall, the putting Jersey children first poster because she says politicians in Jersey are not putting children first. So on behalf of all the children at Haute Vallée we'd like to give this back to you as we don't think its appropriate to have it up on our walls because we don't think you are putting children first. Philip Le Claire, Haute Vallée Chair of Governors

The panel also heard that there were major concerns with staffing with current staff being 'burnt out'. This has been put down to issues with recruiting new staff which has been partly blamed on the high cost of living.

Despite these challenges the school delivered on improving their percentage of students achieve 5A* to C GCSE grades from 23% in 2018 to 64% this year.

It is clear from their comments that Haute Vallée students benefit from dedicated and passionate staff, who go above and beyond to support them. But it is painfully clear that this is despite the significant funding challenges the school faces. While the Panel is shocked by some of the evidence, much of it is not surprising. Deputy Rob Ward, Chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel

Jersey's Government say they are 'committed to putting children first' and will continue to have dialogue with all schools to see how they can best put children first in the future.