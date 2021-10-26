School governor blasts government for 'not putting children first'

Haute Vallée's Chair of Governors, Philip Le Claire, returned the government poster at the meeting claiming they were not putting children first to highlight their broken promises.
The panel also heard that there were major concerns with staffing with current staff being 'burnt out'. This has been put down to issues with recruiting new staff which has been partly blamed on the high cost of living.
Despite these challenges the school delivered on improving their percentage of students achieve 5A* to C GCSE grades from 23% in 2018 to 64% this year.
Jersey's Government say they are 'committed to putting children first' and will continue to have dialogue with all schools to see how they can best put children first in the future.