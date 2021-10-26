Training opportunity launched to help combat Jersey's care recruitment crisis

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

People in Jersey are being encouraged to consider a career in care as part of the governments response to the sectors recruitment crisis.

Care providers say there is a lack of people coming forward to take on new roles and because of this some of Jersey's most vulnerable islanders are missing out on vital support.

At the moment one of the biggest problems is there's a lot of people waiting for packages but there isn't the availability within the sector. Yes there are beds available in care homes but at the moment not everyone wants to go into a care home and a lot of people want to stay at home for as long as they possibly can. Cheryl Kenealy, Chair of the Jersey Care Federation

With the demand for home care packages outweighing the number of staff who can provide them, bosses say Jersey's care sector is in crisis.

One married couple, Josephine and Kenneth Bougourd, have had visits from their carer Dora over the last six years. Her support has allowed them to continue living in their home of over 60 years.

Dora goes over and above what she needs to do, she's more of a friend than a carer because we do need help. Josephine Bougourd

To try to help, Jersey's Government is paying to train 100 new recruits and upskill another 50.

Anyone who is interested has until March 2022 to apply.