Training opportunity launched to help combat Jersey's care recruitment crisis
Video Report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley
People in Jersey are being encouraged to consider a career in care as part of the governments response to the sectors recruitment crisis.
Care providers say there is a lack of people coming forward to take on new roles and because of this some of Jersey's most vulnerable islanders are missing out on vital support.
With the demand for home care packages outweighing the number of staff who can provide them, bosses say Jersey's care sector is in crisis.
One married couple, Josephine and Kenneth Bougourd, have had visits from their carer Dora over the last six years. Her support has allowed them to continue living in their home of over 60 years.
To try to help, Jersey's Government is paying to train 100 new recruits and upskill another 50.
Anyone who is interested has until March 2022 to apply.