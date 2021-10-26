Work begins to rollout fibre optic broadband in Guernsey

Work has begun to rollout fibre optic broadband in Guernsey from today (26 October).

The six month pilot project has started with the fast fibre broadband being installed into a small number of houses across the island.

The States of Guernsey is investing £12.5m into the project with Sure providing the remaining £25 million.

It means all 30,000 homes on the island will have faster broadband by 2026.

It's essential for us. We are in the 21st century and we want to attract, as part of our remit, small nimble companies. They require great levels of connectivity and anything we can do to improve that will make Guernsey even more attractive. Richard Bellis, Locate Guernsey

Justin Bellinger, CEO of Sure, said it showed the island's ability to "compete in the digital age on an international scale".