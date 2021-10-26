Work begins to rollout fibre optic broadband in Guernsey
Work has begun to rollout fibre optic broadband in Guernsey from today (26 October).
The six month pilot project has started with the fast fibre broadband being installed into a small number of houses across the island.
The States of Guernsey is investing £12.5m into the project with Sure providing the remaining £25 million.
It means all 30,000 homes on the island will have faster broadband by 2026.
Justin Bellinger, CEO of Sure, said it showed the island's ability to "compete in the digital age on an international scale".