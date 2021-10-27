Future of Guernsey Alcohol Advisory Service hangs in the balance

The future of Guernsey Alcohol Advisory Service (GAAS) hangs in the balance as the States have cut the funding for the project.

GAAS have been helping people overcome their drug and alcohol problems on the island for over 50 years.

The service did received a £70,000 grant from the States but now hole in their finances comes at a time when the service is experiencing one of its busiest years to date.

You can look at it two ways. A glass half empty, or a glass half full. And one of the things is, it's going to be a challenge and maybe we step up to the plate and see how we manage to find funds for us to continue. If we can't - then the service itself will have to make decisions about what we can do. David Newman, Guernsey Alcohol Advisory Service

In a statement, the Health Improvement Commission and Public Health said they are not cutting the service and are looking at other ways to support it.