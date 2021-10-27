Islanders in Guernsey urged to donate their seeds to a community library

Play video

Islanders in Guernsey have been urged to donate their unused seeds to a seed library.

The campaign is being run by the Guille-Alles library who are trying to encourage people to grow their own produce.

The seed library has been running for a couple of years and has been popular with members of the community.

When the seeds arrive at the library the team process and classify them according to how difficult they are to grow. Individuals can then go into the storage cabinet in the library and pick the type of seed they want to grow.

You can donate the seeds all year around but they will be made available to the public in the spring.