Pair accused of trying to bring more than £360k worth of heroin into Jersey
A man and a woman have appeared in court after allegedly attempting to bring hundreds of thousand of pounds of heroin into Jersey.
Michael Clohessy, aged 44 and of Walton, Liverpool and Tara-Lei Cowell, aged 35 and of Douglas, Isle of Man appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court this morning.
Neither defendant entered a plea.
Both have been remanded in custody and will spend Christmas behind bars.
They will appear at the Royal Court on 7 January.