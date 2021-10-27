A man and a woman have appeared in court after allegedly attempting to bring hundreds of thousand of pounds of heroin into Jersey.

Michael Clohessy, aged 44 and of Walton, Liverpool and Tara-Lei Cowell, aged 35 and of Douglas, Isle of Man appeared at Jersey Magistrates Court this morning.

Neither defendant entered a plea.

Both have been remanded in custody and will spend Christmas behind bars.

They will appear at the Royal Court on 7 January.