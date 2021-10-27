Unemployment falls for the seventh month in a row in Guernsey

The number of people unemployed has continued to fall throughout September according to official figures.

The total number of jobless on the island fell from 397 at the end of August to 384 by the end of September.

It follows job centre training schemes and placements to help jobseekers find work.

Despite this, recruitment bosses in Guernsey say that over 1,000 jobs are still unfilled across various sectors.

441 Jobs being promoted by the job centre

25 People participating in getting back to work schemes

The number of new claims for employment and income related benefits decreased. 31 new claims were made in September compared to 68 in August.