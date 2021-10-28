Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton

They have graced the pages of Vogue and catwalks all over the world.

The Guernsey jumper has been a favourite of fashion designers through the ages.

Now a new owner of a company which makes the jumper is but adding a modern twist to the traditional design.

Guernseys are original knitted woolen jumpers which have been apart of the islands heritage and identity for hundreds of years.

100% Guernsey jumper woolen content

16th century Origins of the Guernsey jumper

La Tricoteur, one of the biggest producers on the island and new owner Rachael Lainé hopes to bring the jumpers - which date back to the 16th century and have strong links to the fishing community - right up to date to secure its future.

The most I've gone is to introduce a few more fashion colours and some more stripes. This is not really a traditional guernsey combination, it very nautical and people often think of the arran stripe as a nautical fashion but our bread and butter is the traditional design of the navy guernsey and we will make that for all eternity. Rachael Lainé, La Tricoteur Owner

Now the company are turning to the younger generation to help them produce their new style garments.