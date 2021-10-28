A new twist to the famous Guernsey jumper favoured by Vogue
Video Report by ITV Channel's Louisa Britton
They have graced the pages of Vogue and catwalks all over the world.
The Guernsey jumper has been a favourite of fashion designers through the ages.
Now a new owner of a company which makes the jumper is but adding a modern twist to the traditional design.
Guernseys are original knitted woolen jumpers which have been apart of the islands heritage and identity for hundreds of years.
La Tricoteur, one of the biggest producers on the island and new owner Rachael Lainé hopes to bring the jumpers - which date back to the 16th century and have strong links to the fishing community - right up to date to secure its future.
Now the company are turning to the younger generation to help them produce their new style garments.