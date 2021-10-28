Cost of petrol in Jersey rises by 20p per litre

The cost of petrol in Jersey has gone up by almost 20p a litre since the start of the year, according to the Jersey Consumer Council.

Figures from the Consumer Council suggest the average family car is going to cost £15 to £20 more to fill up at the pump.

Chairman, Carl Walker says there are ways the government can help as we approach the winter months.

Within every litre that an islander puts into their car, around 70 per cent of it is taken by the government through either GST, duty or an environmental tax, there's potentially some wiggle room in there that the government could have a look at. Carl Walker, Chairman Jersey Consumer Council

The price rise comes as the cost of gas, heating oil and electricity have risen.

The price of electric in Jersey will increase by 4% from January 2022 as wholesale prices in Europe have more than trebled year-on-year.

The latest hike will add roughly 80p a week to the average domestic bill - slightly above the current inflation rate.

Meanwhile gas prices have gone up by 13% - meaning an average £10 to £15 rise per month.

Mr Walker also raised concerns over the knock-on-effect of costs for shopping basket items.