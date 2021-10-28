A businessman has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft in the trial over a plane crash that killed Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala.

David Henderson, 67, was convicted by a majority of 10 to two by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

The plane was carrying the striker and pilot David Ibbotson when it crashed into the English Channel off the coast of Guernsey in January 2019.

Sala was making the trip from French club Nantes to Cardiff City, who had signed him in a multimillion-pound transfer deal.

Henderson had already pleaded guilty to one charge of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.