Guernsey family transform house into a Halloween haven for charity

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

A Guernsey family have transformed their house into a Halloween haven to raise money for Alzheimer's Guernsey.

The Duport family have transformed their parents house into an experience packed with skeletons, spooks and spiders.

This is the fourth year that we have decorated the house for charity. Family and friends have got Alzheimer’s unfortunately so it’s a good cause for us to support. It has taken about a month to put the display together this year and it features pretty much all of the Halloween decorations that we have. There’s lots more outside in the garden this year than previously too. Debbie Duport

When people arrive at the house they will be greeted by ‘Madame Deborah’, who will read them their fortune as they cross her palm with silver.

After leaving the fortune telling tent, they will progress through a series of themed rooms within the house before moving into the garden, where there are yet more spooky scenes to take in before they leave via the giant pumpkin patch.

Some people enjoying the experience in the Duport house. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The impressive collection is largely down to Debbie’s brother Paul, who has acquired the props and decorations over a number of years.

However, this will be the last time that they welcome visitors over the threshold though, as the collection is being sold on.

Last year around £3,000 was raised for charity and in this, the final year of the popular Halloween house they are hoping to raise just as much, if not more.

The house will be open between Friday 29 October to Sunday 31 October between 5pm and 8pm.