Guernsey residents warned of delays to passport applications

Residents in Guernsey who need to renew their passports are being urged to leave plenty of time because of delays.

Currently processing times are taking between six to eight weeks.

The Bailiwick of Guernsey Law Enforcement believe this could be due to "more people considering travelling in the wake of the pandemic".

Adult passports are for a maximum of 10 years and five years for a child.

Those due to travel are also being urged to check their passport is still in date.