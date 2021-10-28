Guernsey Water monitoring island's sewer network

Engineers working for Guernsey Water are heading into the depths of the island’s sewers to monitor its condition.

They are using specialist CCTV equipment attached to a robot which examines the walls of the pipeline looking for cracks or fissures.

The island has 170km of sewer pipes which flow into the Belle Greve water treatment centre and then out to the outer sea outfall.

By surveying and rehabilitating the pipes in this way rather than replacing them entirely, Guernsey Water save around a fifth of the cost as well as reducing the number of road closures.

This will be a great opportunity for us to monitor and alleviate any problems before they arise. I’d like to reassure the island, that while each phase will involve some minor road closures or obstructions, these surveys mean we are able to prevent collapses and more severe sewer degradation, which would cost tens if not hundreds of thousands of pounds along with extended closures to remedy. Carl Falla, Guernsey Water’s Capital Delivery Manager

The works will run in three phases, the first taking place between 26 October and 6 December, running through to the Autumn.

The first phase will begin in St Martins and St Peter Port surveying approximately 20km of the total 60-80km planned.