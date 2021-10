Roller skaters from Jersey are preparing ahead of the British Championships this weekend.

It is the first time in over two years the team have been able to compete due to Covid restrictions.

Coach Sasha Baker described the sport as a "form of dance on wheels".

It's fast, it's exciting, it's very energetic and the children get a huge amount from it. Training during lockdown was really difficult, we ended up having to do a lot outdoors. It's been a very difficult journey for these children, so I wanted to showcase their talents and praise them for the achievements they've made and show that we're really proud and represent Jersey. Coach Sasha Baker

During the pandemic the girls had to find alternative ways to practice, using car parks, pathways and roof tops to train on.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Some of team who are due to compete told ITV Channel what the sport means to them.

I come to skating every week because I like to set a goal for myself and to then say I've achieved that goal. I've worked hard and then I've got something to show for it, and also you get to hang out with friends. Skater

Credit: ITV Channel TV.