Jersey's Oakfield planning application will be 'reworked'

Plans for Jersey's Oakfield Sports Centre will be "reworked", according to the island's Sports Minister.

The planning application for Oakfield Sports Centre, which would see a new multi-sport facility built, was refused last week.

The Planning Committee concluded that the proposed site was too big, would have an "imposing impact" on the local environment and had concerns around the traffic congestion.

However, Senator Farnham has said the government will "rework the plans rather than appeal".

Senator Lyndon Farnham has also reinforced "that no sports clubs will be displaced from Fort Regent" without a new home to go to.

It follows a public hearing held by the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel with the Assistant Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Deputy Kirsten Morel and Assistant Minister for Sport, Deputy Hugh Raymond in attendance.

The meeting also discussed Les Quennevais skatepark which is predicted to cost £1.8 million and due to go to planning next month.

Among other topics discussed was the reopening of The Opera House which is likely to be in the third quarter of 2022.

Businesses which have already reached the maximum entitlement for Covid-19 support will also be able to claim again and overseas financial support could be provided to hospitality staff in the future.