More Jersey fishing licences granted to the French in attempt to end dispute

Jersey's Government has granted more licences to French fisherman in attempt to head off more protests over rights to fish in the island's waters.

The government have announced that they will issue 162 licenses from Friday (29 October).

Of 162 licenses, 113 of have been made permanent and 49 have been classed as 'orange' meaning they have until 31 January 2022 to provide more data to prove they have fished in the Channel Islands waters.

55 vessels, categorised as 'red', will not have a license beyond Friday but the government says the 'door remains open' if fisherman can provide the relevant data.

A joint statement from Deputy John Young and Senator Ian Gorst said: “This is a complex, evidence-based process, and we will continue to approach it with good faith. We have made ourselves available for further clarification and discussion when needed.

"Jersey has drawn upon the material provided by the EU, as well as the Government of Jersey’s own records, supplemented by commercially available information, to license every vessel for which evidence of a qualifying track record can be found.

"We will continue to work closely with French authorities, the UK and the EU Commission – in accordance with the TCA – to ensure that vessels which are entitled to a permanent license.”

It follows threats from French politicians that they would ban British seafood imports from landing in French harbour and a potentially cut the energy supplies to the Channel Islands in retaliation for not granting more licenses.

In regards to fishing licenses, he said things are clear. The situation is not acceptable and I say categorically that our patience has run out. Tomorrow or soon after, we will announce import controls and measures to do with energy supplies that could affect the Channel Islands. Gabriel Attal, French Government Spokesperson

This morning (28 October) the French have already detained a British trawler and given a verbal warning to another near La Havre.

Last night Jersey's External Relation Minister Senator Ian Gorst said that the actions of the French were "disappointing" and that the retaliatory measures are "disproportionate".

Government officials met with delegates from the UK, European Commission and France to discuss the issues yesterday.

It comes days before the deadline where French fisherman will have to have licenses to fish in UK and Bay of Granville waters.

Recently, local fisherman warned that granting more licenses could be a 'death warrant' for the industry.

ITV Channel spoke to Jersey's Home Affairs Minister Deputy Guida before the threats yesterday afternoon and he predicted that this could of happened.