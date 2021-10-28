UK Government summon French ambassador over fishing row

The UK Government has summoned the French ambassador over the ongoing fishing row between the two countries.

In a tweet, the foreign secretary Liz Truss said the meeting would be a chance for the French to explain the "disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands".

It comes as the row between France and Jersey over fishing rights continues.

In a bid to ease tensions, Jersey's government granted an additional 20 licences to French fisherman.

A total of 162 licences will be issued from Friday 29 October.

It follows threats from French politicians that they would ban British seafood imports from landing in French harbours and limit energy supplies to the Channel Islands in retaliation.