Guernsey 'Hi-Vis Day' to highlight road safety as the nights draw in

A Guernsey charity is urging pedestrians and cyclists to 'Be Safe and Be Seen' when they use roads and footpaths across the island.

Living Streets Guernsey are promoting the issue on 'Hi-Vis Day' which coincides with the clocks going back and the nights getting darker.

Four organisations are taking part in a dress down day by wearing the bright clothing to work and donating money to the charity.

Too many pedestrians and cyclists put their lives in danger by wearing black at night. Guernsey's narrow roads, blind bends, lack of footpaths and limited street lighting are a challenge for all road users, but they can be lethal on a dark rainy night or in bad visibility. The message is BE SAFE BE SEEN Pat Wisher, Secretary of Living Streets Guernsey

The cash raised will help the charity buy high visibility equipment which will then be handed out to various people within the community.

Last year the event raised over £1,400 which enabled them to give out over 800 high visibility waistcoats.