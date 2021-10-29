Jersey carer loses £10,000 of income because of 'overlapping benefits' law
Video Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson
A parent in Jersey with two disabled children is calling for a change to what he's calling an 'archaic and unjust' benefits' law. Mark Jones, who has a daughter with severe autism and a son with down syndrome, receives a home carer's allowance.
But, under the current law he is not eligible to receive his state pension as well, which puts him £10,000 a year out of pocket.
Mark lost his wife, Heather, to cancer more than ten years ago.
Following her death he was entitled to a widow's pension but when he recently reached pensionable age, this was removed.
Mark expected his State pension to replace it but found out that he can't draw his carer's allowance at the same time.
He has now set up an online petition calling for a change to what he describes, as a 'ridiculous' law.
A government spokesperson told ITV News that Jersey's Social Security Minister is aware of the petition, however she is unable to comment on individual cases.