Jersey carer loses £10,000 of income because of 'overlapping benefits' law

Video Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

A parent in Jersey with two disabled children is calling for a change to what he's calling an 'archaic and unjust' benefits' law. Mark Jones, who has a daughter with severe autism and a son with down syndrome, receives a home carer's allowance.

But, under the current law he is not eligible to receive his state pension as well, which puts him £10,000 a year out of pocket.

Mark Jones has now set up an online petition calling for a change in the law, which he describes as 'unfair' and 'archaic'. Credit: ITV Channel

I queried it and said surely that is my money. I've contributed to it over my years of employment and that should be ring fenced for me for the future but because of the overlap of benefits laws, I'm not allowed to have it, but the Government said the law is the law and there's no flexibility. Mark Jones, Parent Carer

Mark lost his wife, Heather, to cancer more than ten years ago.

Following her death he was entitled to a widow's pension but when he recently reached pensionable age, this was removed.

Mark expected his State pension to replace it but found out that he can't draw his carer's allowance at the same time.

He has now set up an online petition calling for a change to what he describes, as a 'ridiculous' law.

Mark Jones has set up an online petition calling for a change to the so called 'overlapping benefits' law. Credit: ITV Channel

It's so stuck in stone, there's no compassion, there's no fairness to it and it is all about finance, you know they can waste tens of millions on these grand deal projects but when it comes to care and compassion, as far as I'm concerned they're letting people down with this ridiculous law. Mark Jones, Parent Carer

A government spokesperson told ITV News that Jersey's Social Security Minister is aware of the petition, however she is unable to comment on individual cases.