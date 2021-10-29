Over 65s in Guernsey can apply for funding towards winter bills
People aged over 65 in Guernsey can now apply for funding towards their heating bills. Age Concern has increased its winter fuel fund to £205 per applicant from £190.
If eligible, individuals or couples will receive the grant paid directly to their nominated fuel supplier for their gas, oil or electricity usage.
David Inglis from Age Concern Guernsey says last season more than 100 people were able to benefit from the support.
The charity is able to support islanders due to donations from The John Ramplin Charitable Trust.
Contact Age Concern Guernsey: 01481 263228