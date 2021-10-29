Over 65s in Guernsey can apply for funding towards winter bills

People aged over 65 in Guernsey can now apply for funding towards their heating bills. Age Concern has increased its winter fuel fund to £205 per applicant from £190.

If eligible, individuals or couples will receive the grant paid directly to their nominated fuel supplier for their gas, oil or electricity usage.

David Inglis from Age Concern Guernsey says last season more than 100 people were able to benefit from the support.

Anyone who is over 65 living locally, with limited savings, can get in contact with us to receive an application form. We make home visits to people who are applying for the first time and provide any advice they want when filling in the paperwork. David Inglis, Age Concern Guernsey LBG

The charity is able to support islanders due to donations from The John Ramplin Charitable Trust.