Jersey climate change campaigners stage vigil in St Helier

Play video

A vigil has been held in St Helier ahead of the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Campaigners in Jersey are calling for the government to announce tougher measures to deal with the climate crisis which was declared an emergency in 2019.

They feel Jersey is not doing enough to cut harmful emissions and are trying to get more islanders to take the matter seriously.

Play video

What is COP26?

Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it. When and where will it be?

COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.

Jersey has already committed to going carbon neutral by 2030 and set up a Citizen's Assembly to help decide how to achieve that.