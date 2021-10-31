Guernsey health visitor presented with British Empire Medal

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

A Guernsey health visitor has been presented with the British Empire Medal in recognition of the "life-changing work" she has done to help vulnerable families on the island.

Rachel Copeland's medal was presented to her by the Lieutenant-Governor at Government House on the Queen's behalf.

The British Empire Medal is traditionally the most significant award that we present here at Government House, and is awarded for meritorious service worthy of recognition by the Crown. His Excellency, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder

She was praised for showing "compassion, vision and determination to get things done" and "improving the life-chances so many young islanders" over her 25 years in the job.

The story behind this particular award is quite remarkable. Rachel Copeland's many years of service as an inspirational States' Health Visitor were matched by a parallel career as a volunteer, working in her own time across a range of Third Sector welfare organisations to improve the opportunities for some of the Island's most vulnerable families. His Excellency, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder

Her achievements include founding the Bright Beginnings Children's Centre in St Sampson's and helping to create a local parenting course for dads, including those in prison.