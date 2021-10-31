Guernsey health visitor presented with British Empire Medal
Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson
A Guernsey health visitor has been presented with the British Empire Medal in recognition of the "life-changing work" she has done to help vulnerable families on the island.
Rachel Copeland's medal was presented to her by the Lieutenant-Governor at Government House on the Queen's behalf.
She was praised for showing "compassion, vision and determination to get things done" and "improving the life-chances so many young islanders" over her 25 years in the job.
Her achievements include founding the Bright Beginnings Children's Centre in St Sampson's and helping to create a local parenting course for dads, including those in prison.