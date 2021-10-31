Unlicenced French fishing crews no longer allowed in Jersey waters

55 unlicenced French fishing crews have been told they can no longer operate in Jersey's waters.

The deadline for them to be out was Sunday (31 October), after they failed to meet the terms of the island's new post-Brexit licencing system.

The new rules require French fishermen to prove they have a history of fishing in Jersey's waters in order to receive licences to carry on operating.

Jersey's government says "the door remains open" for rejected vessels to reapply once they have the information required under the new Trade and Cooperation Agreement - which came into effect after the UK left the EU.

Currently there are 55 vessels in a third ("Red") category that will not have a licence to fish in Jersey waters after 31 October (this Sunday). The door remains open for further data to be submitted, and new applications that meet the criteria under the TCA can be submitted at any time. Government of Jersey

However, France says this is unfair as some boats do not have the computer equipment to supply the evidence needed.

Tensions came to a head earlier in the year when the French blockaded Jersey harbour, prompting the UK to deploy the Royal Navy. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Fishing has been a major point of contention since the UK voted to leave the EU and France is threatening "retaliatory measures" unless more licences are issued.

If the row is not resolved by November 2, French sanctions could include:

Routine security checks on British boats

Banning British fishing vessels in some French ports

Reinforcement of customs and hygiene controls

Reinforcement of controls on lorries to and from the UK

Cutting electricity supply to the Channel Islands

A UK government spokesperson said the threats from Paris were "disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner".

Meanwhile, the Jersey Fishermen's Association is urging the island's politicians to stand firm.