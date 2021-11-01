Climate change activists are calling for action, not words, as Channel Islands leaders head to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Topics on the agenda include recycling, sustainable transport and tackling de-forestation.

The conference aims to bring world leaders together to put the 2015 Paris climate agreement into action.

The UN Climate Change Conference will take place over the next two weeks in Glasgow. Credit: PA Images

Local climate change activists are urging politicians to use this global conference to implement change.

I think we really need to see really big actions and commitment to making change, to delivering the promises that have been talked about not just recently in the lead up to COP but in the past decades. We've had loads of research now, we've had loads of plans, now it's really time to crack on and do something. Helen Quin, Clean Earth Trust

Climate change campaigners gathered in Jersey's Royal Square to call for tougher action ahead of the COP-26 climate summit. Credit: ITV Channel TV

As a finance centre we have enormous influence over the investments of at least a trillion pounds of money that flows through Jersey into further investments and the fact that we don't have a policy on that, that we don't have an objective on that, we don't have any official view on that is dereliction, it's really awful. Nigel Jones, Chair, Jersey in Transition

Representatives from the Channel Islands say they are looking forward to actively participating in the process.

There are all kinds of events, each day has a different theme so for example, energy, nature, finance, waste, transport, that kind of thing so there are so many topics, adaptations that are really critical for us here in the island. Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, President Guernsey's Environment & Infrastructure Committee

Children in Jersey have been discussing what they can do to help look after the environment.

I think we should turn off taps when we're brushing our teeth and turn off the lights. Arthur, student at St Michael's School

I think we should stop using plastics that can only be used once, and use things that can be used over and over. Isabella, student at St Michael's School

I think electric cars in Jersey should be cheaper so more people can switch from diesel to electric. Luca, student at St Michael's School

The summit is set to continue for the next two weeks.