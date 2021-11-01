Flu vaccines available for Jersey schoolchildren

School children who have not had their flu vaccination can get one from Jersey's hospital.

Appointments will be available for those in reception to Year 11 on:

Friday 5 November between 2pm and 4pm

Saturday 13 November between 10am and 2pm

Nasal flu spray vaccines will be given in the Out Patients department of the hospital, which can be accessed by the building's back entrance.

These extra appointments are for children who were unable to get their flu vaccine during the school rollout.

Parents are required to attend the appointment with their child and will complete a consent form on arrival.

To book an appointment, please call 01534 443741 between 10am and 2pm.