Sanctions against the Channel Islands will not come into force whilst talks about fishing licences continue between France and Britain.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has said his country will not take retaliatory measures from midnight tonight as originally planned, according to AFP News Agency.

The French had threatened to impose a number of sanctions including cutting off the Channel Islands' electricity supply and preventing island boats from landing their catch at French ports.

It is all because of the unresolved fishing row between Jersey and France which has come to a head in recent days.

Fifty five unlicensed French crews have been told they can no longer operate in Jersey's waters.

The deadline for completing the paperwork for the island's new post-Brexit licensing system was Sunday 31 October.

The new rules require French fishermen to prove they have a history of fishing in Jersey's waters in order to receive licences to carry on operating.France says this is unfair because some boats do not have the computer equipment to supply the evidence needed.

