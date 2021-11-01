Guernsey deputy resigns in a row over cannabis laws

Guernsey deputy Marc Leadbeater has resigned from the island's Home Affairs committee in a row over cannabis laws.

He wants the legislation reformed and says his role as a director of a cannabis company gives him a unique insight into the issues.

However, the President of the committee says Deputy Leadbeater's personal business interests in the cannabis sector caused some concern amongst the committee.

It is true that his personal business interests in the cannabis sector caused some concern amongst the committee in terms of our work to review justice policy, and this was one of the factors which led to a Committee majority decision to elect another member to work on the joint project board looking at non-punitive approaches to illegal drugs. Deputy Rob Prow, President, Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs

In a statement, Deputy Leadbeater described the conflict of interests as "the final straw".

I am a director of a local hemp business, but that does not conflict me from working on areas of drug policy reform. Deputy Prow is open on his long-standing stance on how we treat those who use drugs, and I am open in my belief that reform of our draconian drug laws needs to be progressed at pace. This appears to me to be the reason that Deputy Prow doesn’t want me working on the drug policy. Deputy Marc Leadbeater

Last year Deputy Leadbeater called for politicians to come up with a proposition recommending the lawful and regulated production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis for recreational purposes.

The President of the Committee for Home Affairs says he will continue to work to examine the existing laws, and thanks Deputy Leadbeater his efforts.