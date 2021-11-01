Guernsey deputy resigns in a row over cannabis laws
Guernsey deputy Marc Leadbeater has resigned from the island's Home Affairs committee in a row over cannabis laws.
He wants the legislation reformed and says his role as a director of a cannabis company gives him a unique insight into the issues.
However, the President of the committee says Deputy Leadbeater's personal business interests in the cannabis sector caused some concern amongst the committee.
In a statement, Deputy Leadbeater described the conflict of interests as "the final straw".
Last year Deputy Leadbeater called for politicians to come up with a proposition recommending the lawful and regulated production, distribution, sale and possession of cannabis for recreational purposes.
The President of the Committee for Home Affairs says he will continue to work to examine the existing laws, and thanks Deputy Leadbeater his efforts.