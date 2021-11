A house in St Brelade has been significantly damaged by fire.

Firefighters from White Watch and the on-call crew from the Western Fire Station were called to the property just before 7 o'clock on Sunday evening.

The three crews used jets to put out the fire which was visible from a distance.

The Fire Service says everyone was evacuated from the house safely and no-one was injured.