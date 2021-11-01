People take part in capoeira session for Black History Month
Video report by ITV Channel's Jessica Tidswell
People in Jersey have been taking part in a capoeira marital art session.
It is part of a month of events being held by HSBC to educate its employees about black history.
The art form capoeira began as a life line to many and was created by enslaved Africans in Brazil in the 16th century.
It gave those who were suppressed a chance to get together and express themselves.
Capoeira evolved from the Angolan tradition of "Engolo“, a type of ritual dance that used several elements of kicking, headbutting, slap boxing, deception and evasion.
Dance and music was incorporated into the art form to disguise the fact that slaves were practicing fighting techniques as a form of resistance and self-defence.
Now, hundreds of years later, it has given people the opportunity to learn about racial injustices of the past and encouraged conversations about what can be done to make a more inclusive future.
Sabrina Stewart took part in the workshop and says it is fantastic that so many people got involved to celebrate diversity.
Sabrina is encouraging people to talk to each other to learn how to tackle issues that may cause offense.
Learning about the history of capoeira has given the group a chance to reflect on lessons of the past.
Christina Liciaga from HSBC's Embrace Network says it is reminding islanders that "it's never too late to learn".