Three people have been charged with money laundering offences in Jersey.

One woman and two men were arrested at Elizabeth Harbour on Thursday 28 October.

Batsukh Bataa, 52, Muhiddin Umurzokov, 50, and Anvarjon Eshonkulov, 49, will appear at Jersey's Royal court on 3 January.

Their arrests followed an investigation by the Joint Financial Crimes Unit.