Almost three-quarters of Jersey States' annual reports rated 'poor or very poor'

Almost three quarters of the latest annual reports produced by the States of Jersey and its companies have been deemed "poor or very poor" by the island's auditor.

The review by Jersey's Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Lynn Pamment found that most reports did not meet best practice, although there has been an improvement from last year.

Annual reports are a fundamental part of ensuring the accountability of entities. Few States established or States controlled entities have made significant progress in improving their annual reports for 2020 and significant improvements are needed for most entities to meet best practice. Lynn Pamment, Jersey's Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG)

73% Of the latest annual reports were poor or very poor compared to best practice.

Concerns have been raised with a significant number of annual accounts not found on the companies' websites and limited financial details shared publicly.

Only 15% produced a single annual report with performance, accountability and financial statements listed.

The review does not name specific departments or companies that fell short but gives an overall impression of the areas that need improvement.

These include measuring performance against set objectives and the reporting of pay.

The biggest improvement was made by the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA).

The Government of Jersey said it "welcomes the report" and will consider its recommendations and respond fully in due course.