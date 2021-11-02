Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy

The Catholic Dean of Guernsey says a controversial anti-discrimination law could in its current form discriminate against Catholics.

The proposals would remove the right for Catholic schools to insist headteachers practice their faith.

If this law was passed in a way that it is just written now, it would actually discriminate against Catholics because the choice would be taken away. Father Christopher Rutledge, Catholic Dean of Guernsey

Father Christopher Rutledge's comments come as the legislation is expected to be debated by Guernsey States today (Wednesday 3 October).

Last week Bishop Philip Egan warned that the island's catholic schools could close if the law is passed.