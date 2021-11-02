Guernsey's anti-discrimination law could discriminate against Catholics, says church leader
Report by ITV Channel's Katherine Levy
The Catholic Dean of Guernsey says a controversial anti-discrimination law could in its current form discriminate against Catholics.
The proposals would remove the right for Catholic schools to insist headteachers practice their faith.
Father Christopher Rutledge's comments come as the legislation is expected to be debated by Guernsey States today (Wednesday 3 October).
Last week Bishop Philip Egan warned that the island's catholic schools could close if the law is passed.