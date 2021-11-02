Do you want to help improve how Jersey's elections are run? This role could be for you
Jersey residents who are interested in improving the way the island's elections are run are being encouraged to sign up for a new voluntary role.
The Jersey Electoral Authority (JEA) will oversee the elections in 2022 and is looking for up to four members of the public to join.
The nomination process, conduct of candidates and the review of election expenses will be overseen by the JEA.
The role is unpaid and will last for four years.
For more details, or to submit your CV and cover letter, contact the Deputy Greffier, Lisa Hart by email at l.hart@gov.je.