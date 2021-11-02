Jersey residents who are interested in improving the way the island's elections are run are being encouraged to sign up for a new voluntary role.

The Jersey Electoral Authority (JEA) will oversee the elections in 2022 and is looking for up to four members of the public to join.

If you have a working knowledge of (or keen interest in) elections, want voter turnout to increase in Jersey and you are a good team player then we hope you will apply to be a member of the JEA. We are looking for up to 4 members of the public, one of whom will be the Chair of this new Body. Deputy Carina Alves, Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee

The nomination process, conduct of candidates and the review of election expenses will be overseen by the JEA.

The role is unpaid and will last for four years.

For more details, or to submit your CV and cover letter, contact the Deputy Greffier, Lisa Hart by email at l.hart@gov.je.