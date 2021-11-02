Recruitment drive for social workers after many put off by Jersey's high cost of living
Jersey's government has begun a new recruitment drive for social workers.
It hopes to build a more permanent workforce after most staff hired two years ago left the island due to the high cost of living and the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign has been rolled out across the UK, encouraging social workers to think about what moving to Jersey would mean for them and their families.
The call comes after a recruitment campaign launched last month for more foster families to "urgently" deal with the increase in children requiring residential care.
More information about the new social workers' recruitment campaign can be found here.