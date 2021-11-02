Jersey's government has begun a new recruitment drive for social workers.

It hopes to build a more permanent workforce after most staff hired two years ago left the island due to the high cost of living and the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign has been rolled out across the UK, encouraging social workers to think about what moving to Jersey would mean for them and their families.

We want to be honest in our campaign by highlighting the challenges social workers face in Jersey ... While the salary and tax regime will attract people, we want them to understand that the cost of living is high and accommodation choices are constrained. But we also want them to know that the island is stunningly beautiful, and it is one of the safest places to live and work. Mark Owers, Jersey's Director of Safeguarding and Care

A promotional poster as part of Jersey government's recruitment campaign for social workers. Credit: Government of Jersey

The call comes after a recruitment campaign launched last month for more foster families to "urgently" deal with the increase in children requiring residential care.

More information about the new social workers' recruitment campaign can be found here.