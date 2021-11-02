Taxpayer to foot bill for Jersey's £300 million carbon neutral roadmap

Jersey's new plan to make the island carbon neutral by 2030 is set to cost at least £300 million paid for by raising taxes and extra borrowing.

Initially, the government will spend their £23 million grant from the Climate Emergency fund, but could introduce road taxes and commercial waste charges to help fund it.

This is according to a strategy created by a steering group of ministers and States Assembly members advised by experts.

It is chaired by the Assistant Minister for Environment, Deputy Gregory Guida.

One of the many recommendations is to create a Minister for Climate Change.

Carbon neutral is defined as reducing dangerous levels of greenhouse gases but cutting production and buying offsets which avoid producing harmful emissions.

This Preferred Strategy gives us the foundations for the major new interventions we are planning to announce in December, backed by the new funding that we need to take strong action. Deputy Gregory Guida, Assistant Minister for Environment

It also included the suggestion to appoint a new Minister for Energy and Climate Change in the next Council of Ministers.

Most of the islands emissions are from vehicle emissions and heating systems fueled by gas, electricity and oil in homes and businesses.

Passenger travel and freight transport by ferry and planes also contribute to the Bailiwick's emissions.

Farming and waste disposal also add to this burden.

The Preferred Strategy is to reduce emissions by 68% compared to a 1990 baseline by 2030, and to reduce them to 78% from the baseline by 2035. Recent figures show that Jersey has so far reduced emissions by 35.83% from its 1990 baseline. Government of Jersey

Jersey's emissions are relatively low at 3.8 tonnes of carbon per person compared to an annual 6.8 tonnes per person in the UK.

The plan is to cut harmful gases by more than two thirds compared to 1990's output by 2030 - a third more than it's 1990 levels at 35%.

By 2035, the aim is to reduce them further to 78%.

Parishes have an important role to play, not only to reduce their own carbon emissions, but also to connect local communities into the wider Island effort. I’m pleased that government will explore a small grants fund to help local groups take action and contribute to our carbon neutral journey. Constable Deidre Mezbourian, Chair of the Comité des Connétables

But the report admits it is way off track to reach zero emissions by 2030 or even 2050.

The international scientific community is warning that an 80% reduction is insufficient to prevent dangerous climate change and achieve global temperatures of under 2 degrees celsius by 2050.

More detailed plans will be released for consultation in the Carbon Neutral Roadmap in December, before being debated in the States Assembly in Spring 2022.