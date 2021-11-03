Annual Guernsey shoebox appeal launched to support disadvantaged children

The annual Christmas shoebox appeal has started in Guernsey.

Boxes of small gifts are collected and sorted before being shipped to disadvantaged children in Eastern Europe and the Philippines.

Despite difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic, last year the island managed to send a record number of almost six thousand boxes.

Early indications are that this could be another bumper year.

The collection centre for this year's appeal is Braye Lodge in St Martin's.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off between 10am and 7pm until Saturday 6 November.

The initiative is run by Guernsey's Rotary Club and they are asking islanders to include essential items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste, as well as toys, hats and gloves - but no food or liquids of any kind.

They are requesting a donation of £1.50 per box to cover higher shipping costs.

More information about the shoebox appeal can be found here.