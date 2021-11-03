Extra financial support available for Jersey businesses affected by pandemic

Extra support will be made available to Jersey businesses that have been affected by the pandemic and travel disruption.

It follows the end of the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme (CFPS) which stopped at the end of October.

Businesses who have been most affected can defer their employer and employee Social Security contributions (12.5% of total wage costs) and GST for the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter if 2022.

This can be for five years.

The Business Disruption Loan Guarantee Scheme has been extended to 31 December 2021.

This scheme sees the government guarantee 80% of loans up to £500,000.

Three other support schemes which give up to 80% of fixed costs will also run until March next year.

Even in the most affected sectors, more than 85% of businesses no longer qualify for CFPS as they are recovering, but they may still face cash flow difficulties. Deferrals will provide a high level of cash support in a much more even way and is available to all businesses in affected sectors. The Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel

Deputy Pinel said the support measures will be reviewed and the CFPS will be introduced if needs be.

Businesses that want to defer their contributions and GST payments will need to make an application.

More details will be released by Revenue Jersey in the next few weeks.