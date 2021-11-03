Guernsey households to be offered gas discounts as prices rise

Low income households in Guernsey will receive discounts on their gas bill so they can continue to heat their homes throughout winter.

The new scheme will help households who have been affected most by the rise in gas prices.

The States will give a 12.5% discount to eligible households from 1 November in partnership with the Islands Energy Group (IEG) which operates Guernsey Gas.

The support is available depending on household's income and savings.

Those who get income support will be eligible but households that do not quite meet the requirement for income support will also be eligible.

We are pleased to be able to provide additional support for those who rely on gas heating. If you know you will struggle to meet the additional cost of your gas heating this winter, we strongly encourage you to consider claiming this discount. We do not want anyone to struggle over the colder months due to these extra heating costs. Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, Vice-President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

The scheme will initially be available for six months.