Guernsey households to be offered gas discounts as prices rise
Low income households in Guernsey will receive discounts on their gas bill so they can continue to heat their homes throughout winter.
The new scheme will help households who have been affected most by the rise in gas prices.
The States will give a 12.5% discount to eligible households from 1 November in partnership with the Islands Energy Group (IEG) which operates Guernsey Gas.
The support is available depending on household's income and savings.
Those who get income support will be eligible but households that do not quite meet the requirement for income support will also be eligible.
The scheme will initially be available for six months.