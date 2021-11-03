Jersey residents urged to act now if their passport needs renewing

Jersey residents are being urged to act now if their passport is up for renewal.

Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) is encouraging islanders to sort their passports now before the busy period between March and August 2022.

In the past two years there has been 7000 fewer applications submitted for passports which is thought to be because of Covid travel restrictions.

If the missing applications from 2021 and 2022 are submitted in this period (March-August) it will represent a further significant increase. Average wait times this summer for standard issue passports were eight weeks. This could significantly increase in 2022 if people delay renewing their passports until March. Andy Allan, Senior Manager for Immigration and Nationality

When travelling abroad, people are urged to have at least six months validity on their passports.

The average waiting time on a new passport is up to six weeks.