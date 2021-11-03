Jersey's Listening Lounge sees big increase in employment-based concerns
Jersey's free mental health and wellbeing service has reported a significant increase in people coming to them with employment issues over recent weeks.
The Listening Lounge in St Helier is celebrating its second anniversary after opening in 2019 to try and help people before they reach crisis point.
The centre has supported over 2,750 islanders through almost 10,000 appointments.
The key mental health issues they deal with include depression, stress and anxiety.
Loneliness, isolation and the impact of the Covid pandemic are also regular concerns.
