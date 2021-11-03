Longer minimum breaks and more annual leave voted through for workers in Jersey

Minimum breaks and annual leave will increase in Jersey after the States Assembly voted to approve stronger rights for workers.

Employees will be entitled to a 20-minute break when working at least six hours and holiday will go up from two to three weeks a year.

The change to rest periods will bring Jersey in line with the UK.

The proposition was initially put forward by Jersey's Social Security Minister Judy Martin.

An amendment was tabled by the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel who successfully increased the rest period for workers to at least 20 minutes, rather than the 15 originally suggested.

Whether this longer break is paid or unpaid will be left up to individual employers.

The Panel made the amendment following a survey that showed nearly three-quarters of respondents supported 20-minute breaks.

An uninterrupted rest period during the working day is of great importance to the wellbeing of the employee ... Whatever they choose to do in their break, an extra five minutes could make a big difference. Jersey's Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel

The Panel added that it had considered proposing a bigger increase to minimum annual leave but decided against it.