People warned as concrete falling from Guernsey's Castle Cornet Bridge
Concrete is falling from the Castle Cornet Bridge in Guernsey with passers by being urged to avoid walking underneath it.
Stainless steel cables will be placed underneath the bridge's arches to stop people from walking underneath the structure at St Peter Port harbour.
The bridge will be monitored until the bridge is repaired or replaced.
Signs are in place warning the public who are being urged not to walk beneath the bridge.