People warned as concrete falling from Guernsey's Castle Cornet Bridge

Concrete is falling from the Castle Cornet Bridge in Guernsey with passers by being urged to avoid walking underneath it.

Stainless steel cables will be placed underneath the bridge's arches to stop people from walking underneath the structure at St Peter Port harbour.

Public safety is our highest priority, and a recent annual survey of the nine-span bridge has highlighted that there is an increasing risk to the public if they attempt to access beneath it. Due to its age, the bridge is deteriorating at an accelerated rate, and enhanced condition and load monitoring of the structure is continuing. Doug Wright, Commercial Manager – Ports

The bridge will be monitored until the bridge is repaired or replaced.

Signs are in place warning the public who are being urged not to walk beneath the bridge.