Plans to build 50 bed care home and cannabis farm in Grouville

A new 50 bed care home, a fundraising shop and a medicinal cannabis farm could be built in Grouville.

Country farm shop Holme Grown is working on a planning application to build the home and Jersey Hospice Care fundraising shop as well as develop a medicinal cannabis farm.

The care home will replace the disused garden centre and glasshouse block.

Holme Grown's planning application will propose a variety of changes including improvements to vehicle access onto La Rue au Long and additional carparking space.

A separate planning application to grow cannabis-based medicinal products adjacent to Holme Grown is also being submitted by GroVida Jersey Limited. The company has applied to the Government of Jersey for a license to grow medicinal cannabis.

Plans would also see the parish recycling centre moved.