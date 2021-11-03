Politicians in Guernsey have decided it will not be discriminatory to insist leaders in Catholic schools in the island practice the faith.

An anti-discrimination law proposed that headteachers and senior staff in Catholic schools did not need to be practicing the religion themselves.

The law hoped to make Guernsey more inclusive however the proposal was one which caused controversy within the Catholic community.

States members today (Wednesday 3 November) rejected the proposal.

Instead they voted in favour of an amendment to maintain the current policy position which means the Catholic Church can insist top staff members need to be of that faith.