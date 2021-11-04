Play video

Video report by Roisin Gauson

An artist from Guernsey will have her paintings displayed on Oxford Street in London as it gears up for Christmas.

Tiffany Anna's distinctive monkey paintings will feature in six windows on the famous street.

The artist has painted her whole life but started painting properly during the first lockdown.

Gold leaf touches and paint splats are synonymous with her style and will be reaching a wider audience from the start of December.